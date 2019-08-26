DARLINGTON, S.C. – Employees with Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville showed their support of Darlington County School District this year by donating 147 book bags to students.
The book bags came stuffed with school supplies, and will be distributed to students based on need by the district’s social workers.
“Ensuring that our students are ready to learn when they step into our classrooms is extremely important,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “Not worrying about having or not having a book bag immediately impacts many of our students’ preparation for the school year. Duke Energy and the gracious employees of the Robinson Nuclear Plant continue to recognize and help fill that need. We thank them for all they do for our students and families.”
In all, employees with Robinson Nuclear Plant donated 433 backpacks this year to surrounding communities. Employees there began collecting and donating book bags in 2014 and have given nearly 2,300 in that time.
“We take part in activities like the backpack drive because we recognize we are privileged to be a part of the communities in which we operate,” said Patrick Flynn with Duke Energy’s corporate communications. “That’s why we believe our plant is as much a neighbor to surrounding communities as a business.”