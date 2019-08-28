DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two men wanted for questioning in the armed robbery of a convenience store.
The two are wanted for questioning in connection with the Aug. 27 4 a.m. armed robbery of Young's Convenience Store on North Main Street in Darlington, according to a release from the Darlington Police Department.
The men were picked up by a person driving a white minivan with a missing hubcap.
If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.