HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A citizens' tip Monday led Darlington County Sheriff's deputies to an arrest and seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Deputies with the agency's drug enforcement unit arrested McKeizie Michael Stevens, 21, of Hartsville and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after they seized 1.5 pounds of the drug along with 11 grams of marijuana.

"Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation," said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. "That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens."

As of Tuesday morning Stevens remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond, according to the center's Website.

