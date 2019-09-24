HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A citizens' tip Monday led Darlington County Sheriff's deputies to an arrest and seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine.
Deputies with the agency's drug enforcement unit arrested McKeizie Michael Stevens, 21, of Hartsville and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after they seized 1.5 pounds of the drug along with 11 grams of marijuana.
"Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation," said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. "That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens."
As of Tuesday morning Stevens remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond, according to the center's Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.