DARLINGTON, S.C. – Two people were arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies found drugs in a car during a traffic stop, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
They were Robert Keith Ham, 35, and April Mae Herring, 32, both of Darlington. Both were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Ham was recently released from jail September 20th on a $117,000 bond for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. Herring was released from jail September 26th on a $53,000 bond for similar charges.
According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, patrol deputies made a traffic stop on Timmonsville Highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the deputies received consent to search the vehicle and found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine in a sock along with plastic baggies, a weight scale and money.
