COLUMBIA, S.C. – One of three additional people in the state to die because of the coronavirus was an elderly individual from Florence County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The other deaths reported Monday occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1) and Greenville (1) counties.
The death total in Florence County now stands at 10 and total in the state now is 177.
An additional 142 new cases of COVID-19 were announced , and three additional deaths were reported to DHEC.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5).
A private laboratory submitted a month's history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting.
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.
DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to its WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, visit
scdhec.gov/news-releases/dhec-provides-wic-participants-access-increased-food-choices-during-covid-19-pandemic.
DHEC Conducting Cross Analysis of Death Certificates and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
As part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every South Carolinian who has died from
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,160 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,816 were positive and 12,344 were negative. A total of 52,145 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Monday morning, 4,824 hospital beds were available and 6,558 were utilized, which is a 57.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
