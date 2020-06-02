LAMAR, S.C. − Sixty-two students graduated Tuesday from Lamar High School.
Two students were named Board of Education Scholars and two students were named honor graduates.
William Hinchcliffe was named valedictorian, and Clayton Tiller was named salutatorian.
While congratulating his fellow classmates, Hinchcliffe gave the class of 2020 a challenge.
“Remember to be the legacy and to achieve the greatness,” Hinchcliffe said. “It is not to get money or recognition, but to leave hope and happiness among those we cross paths with. Our time together as seniors will not be remembered by grades, popularity, likes or failures, but by relationships. It is about the kind of person you were.”
Hinchcliffe encouraged his classmates by saying that they’ve already demonstrated a way to push forward during difficult times.
Tiller took a moment to talk to his classmates about their dreams.
“As we begin our new paths, I wish you good luck and hope your dreams come true,” Tiller said.
