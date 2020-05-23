DARLINGTON, S.C. — Fifty-nine Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School seniors graduated Saturday morning in a ceremony on the school’s font lawn.
“This was one graduation we will all remember because of the circumstances taking place in the world right now, but we could not be more proud of this talented class of Trinity-Byrnes students,” said Ed Hoffman, the head of school.
All 59 graduates were accepted to four-year colleges and collectively received $6.375 million in scholarship money.
“They were incredibly flexible and showed maturity and graciousness as we all navigated this historic 2020 graduation,” Assistant Head of School Kelley Byrd said.
Ruth Sarah Player was recognized as the Class of 2020’s valedictorian. Grace Galloway Cleveland was the salutatorian. James Laurie Lawson was recognized as the honor graduate.
These and other students were recognized earlier this month at an awards ceremony that was held virtually through YouTube and Facebook.
Zach Carey and McKenzie Davis were named the athletes of the year.
Matthew Warr and Eliza Gregg Saleeby received the scholar-athlete awards.
Loyalty, Honor and Perseverance Awards went to Kate Dargan and Grae Minter.
The Titan Awards went to Brice Carroll and Jailen Jones.
The Ambassador Awards went to Samantha Keretsis, Cole Rabon, Minh Le and Matthew Long.
Mr. Ed Hoffman Awards went to Angeline Yuan, Haley Davis, Reagan Saunders, Noah Skeen, Nick Jones, Emma Johnston, Katie Wilcox, Tom Nguyen and Hailey Lee.
The 12th-grade Headmaster Award went to Amarion Coletrain.
The Trinity-Byrnes Awards went to Powers Rogers and Ruth Player.
Two Trinity-Byrnes teachers were recognized Saturday for their service and dedication to the school. Bill Truman received the Love of Teaching Award and Jessica Iseman received the Teacher of the Year Award.
