COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the previous seven days, Florence County averaged 15.6 new cases of coronavirus per day. The cases ranged on the low end from seven one day and eight on another day to 23 cases on the high end.
But on Monday, 56 coronavirus cases in Florence County were reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence County is closing in on 1,000 cases. Monday’s count brought the total to 977.
Cases surpassed 25,000 statewide Monday as DHEC reported 1,002 additional cases.
DHEC also announced six additional deaths, including one each in Darlington and Marion counties.
The death total in Darlington County now is 14. Marion County has had a total of six deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now is 25,666. The state has had 35 probable cases and 659 confirmed deaths.
Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1) and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases:
Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (56), Georgetown (12), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (125), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Marion (10), Marlboro (8), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6) and York (46).
As of Sunday, a total of 347,193 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,971 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.6%.
As of Monday morning, 3,364 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,119 are in use, which is a 67.91% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,119 inpatient beds currently used, 731 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in South Carolina, the state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year.
Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread and indicating where resources are most needed in the state. Increased testing also helps provide a better understanding of the overall prevalence of the virus within South Carolina.
In May, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) developed South Carolina’s testing plan in coordination with federal partners.
The original goal of 110,000 residents, roughly 2% of the state’s population, was exceeded for May. Today, that goal is increased to 140,000 for June, July and August and 165,000 for the rest of 2020.
DHEC, hospitals, health care providers and community partners have been holding mobile testing clinics across the state in order to make COVID-19 testing accessibility to as many South Carolinians as possible, especially those in rural and underserved areas.
To find information for hosting a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. Residents can also get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information on permanent testing locations.
