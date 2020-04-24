COLUMBIA, S.C. – An additional 34 positive coronavirus cases in Florence County were announced Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That’s by far the most in one day in the county. The previous high was 22 cases.
In the state, an additional 168 new cases and eight additional deaths were announced by DHEC.
That brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157.
One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths, as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.
The deaths that were announced Friday occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (34), Georgetown (1), Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2).
Florence ranks sixth out of 46 counties with a rate of 162.7 positive cases per 1,000 residents. Darlington County, which had eight new cases Friday, ranks seventh at 148.61. The two counties trail Clarendon (483.03), Kershaw (317.05), Lee (285.24), Sumter (195.84), Richland (184.24) counties.
Florence ranks 13th among S.C. counties in terms of population, but it ranks No. 7 in terms of coronavirus cases. The counties that rank higher are Richland (766), Greenville (557), Charleston (416), Lexington (302), Beaufort (244) and Spartaburg (238).
While COVID-19 is exacting a great toll on all communities across the country, data reveals that African Americans make up a disproportionate number of positive cases, including in South Carolina. African Americans make up approximately 27 percent of the state’s population but comprise 43 percent of COVID-19 cases and 56 percent of related deaths, according to DHEC.
At the core of this problem is that African Americans are disproportionately affected by conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma and obesity and are more likely to encounter circumstances that limit adequate access to care, according to DHEC. People with such health conditions and limited access to care are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
