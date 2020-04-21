COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 15 additional coronavirus cases reported Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Florence County saw its total rise to 169.
Eleven additional deaths were reported Tuesday in the state, bringing the total to 135.
None of the deaths was in Florence County or any other Pee Dee county.
The number of cases in the state grew by 172 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,608.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the following counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14) and York (3).
Darlington County now has had 78 cases.
Of the 4,608 total cases announced Tuesday, three have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 were positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Tuesday morning, 4,869 hospital beds were available and 6,511 were utilized, which is a 57.2% statewide hospital bed use rate.
Based on the available symptom onset data that it has for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of Monday, 72% of individuals have recovered from the illness and 28% remain ill.
