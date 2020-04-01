With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most people are now stuck working from home, while gyms and fitness studios are closing their doors to promote social distancing and help decrease the spread of the virus.
But that doesn’t mean all exercise is canceled. We all know incorporating exercise into your daily routine is crucial to your overall wellbeing.
So what are things that you and your family can do to help you stay active and healthy as we adjust to our new normal?
Some of the basic, easy things you can do is to get outside and go for a walk or run. Allow your kids to run around the yard to get some fresh air or go for a family bike ride. But what if you are looking for something different than just the basic outdoor activities?
Many online wellness communities have existed long before the quarantines were encouraged. These wellness communities along with gyms that have shut down are now offering free access to some of their videos and at-home workouts for a limited time.
These videos and at-home workouts are easily accessible from your computers, tablets or phones, at home, with minimal to no equipment needed.
Here are just a few of the online communities that are offering some free/limited trials for their apps and home workouts:
» Peloton: When you hear “Peloton,” most people think you need a bike or treadmill to use this app, but they have much more than just running and spin workouts. The Peloton app also offers bootcamps, guided runs, yoga and strength training routines. Right now, Peloton is offering its app for a free 90-day trail. After that, if you chose to continue using, the app will cost you $12.99 a month.
» Orangetheory: After Orangetheory closed all of its fitness centers internationally, the fitness franchise announced it would have the same team that designs its in-studio workouts create some new 30 minute at-home workouts. Starting this week, they began posting daily Instagram videos that feature several workout circuits and demonstrations. The good thing is you do not need to be a Orangetheory member to access these Instagram videos nor do you need any equipment to complete them.
» YMCA: The YMCA is offering a new free online community program called YMCA 360. This program is offering on-demand programs and digital coaching. This program includes some of the Y’s most popular group exercise classes like boot camp, barre, yoga and low impact programs for seniors.
» Sworkit: Sworkit technically stands for “simply work it.” This is an app that has a little something for everyone in the family. These programs emphasize proper form over instructor spiels, with detailed descriptions of each fitness move. There are exercise playlists for adults and also specific categories of workouts for children. The app is offering a free seven-day trial and is $9.99 a month after while offering free content for kids.
» Lululemon: Your favorite athletic clothing brand will be hosting free Instagram Live sessions that feature yoga, do-anywhere workouts, meditation and self-care tips.
» Yoga with Adriene: If you enjoy Yoga or have thought about trying it, then Yoga with Adriene might be for you. She has a video for everything, from long morning routines to a quick, post-run stretch and movements for the neck. She recently uploaded a “Yoga for Uncertain Times” video. All of Adriene’s yoga videos are on YouTube and they are all completely free!
» Nike Training Club App: Offers a variety of free workouts created by trainers. The app includes everything from HIIT workouts to yoga workouts for every fitness level. Membership usually is $14.99 a month or $119.99 annually.
Don’t let your inability to get to the gym to stop you from taking care of yourself! These are only a few of the hundreds of online options that have now been made available for you for either free or limited access during this difficult time.
Remember your overall wellbeing is important during these difficult times and exercise is one way to help you stay healthy!
