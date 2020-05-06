Our need for food has not gone away since the start of this pandemic.
We still have to get groceries and prepare meals. Many questions have come up about food safety and more specifically how safe is it to buy and bring this food into our homes.
Feeling confident that you are doing the right things to keep you and your family safe is important. This week we are going to look at a few steps that you can take to protect yourself and those you love.
Let me first say that there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the virus that causes COVID-19. As I have stated in previous articles, this is a respiratory virus that is spread person-to-person. Most illnesses that come from food are gastrointestinal illnesses or GI viruses.
I also want to state that initially there were no food shortages or issues from suppliers. The problem arose on the demand side. Let me give you a simplistic example. If I have a lemonade stand and I usually sell 10 cups of lemonade a day or 70 cups a week, I will stock my stand with enough to get me through the week with a little wiggle room. If suddenly, I begin selling 30 cups a day or 210 cups a week, but have not prepared for that, I am going to come up short.
Most businesses that operate on supply and demand do not keep a huge surplus in stock, because that increases their inventory. Which is great if your demand is always high and that is how you generally operate. But if this is not your usual way of doing business, you just are not going to keep that much supply around, because there is no demand for it.
What happened at the beginning of this pandemic was people started buying more of a product than the stores were accustomed to. It might have started out because the kids were home from school and people were utilizing more, but it turned into a situation where people started buying more than they needed because they were afraid it was not going to be available. As the shelves appeared empty, it triggered panic buying which made it difficult for suppliers to keep up with demand.
Just like with my lemonade stand — I did not buy excess amounts of products because I was not selling that much. Then when I started selling a lot more, it was hard for me to get the lemons fast enough to keep up with it. Everyone in the neighborhood began to think if they did not come get lemonade right now, there was not going to be any. It becomes a vicious cycle that is harder to get out of.
Now having said all that about supply and demand, we have seen reports in the news regarding meat packing plants over the past several weeks. Will this ultimately have an effect on what is available at the grocery store? It could, but I think we are not at panic mode yet. Many food service establishments have been shut down for some time, and so while current production might be slower, the availability in warehouses and freezers is still there. Again, it becomes issues of supply and demand and everyone not panicking to get the stock levels back to an acceptable level.
Back to food safety. Some of the same general rules apply that we have been saying for weeks. Wear a face covering or mask while you are in the store. Practice social distancing while shopping. If you are turning down an aisle with a lot of people, hang back for a minute and let some of them move on.
Prepare a shopping list before you go. I am big on making a list, but now especially it will help you get in and get out quicker when you know exactly what you need to buy. Many stores are sanitizing the shopping carts for you, but you can always carry your own wipes if it makes you feel better. When you get home, before you unload your car, go wash your hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds. Wash them again after you put your groceries away.
It is not necessary to wipe your food packaging or leave it outside for a certain amount of time. Again, if it makes you feel better, then do it.
For food preparation, remember to follow the four basic food safety steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.
Clean and sanitize your kitchen counters regularly. You can use a commercial disinfectant or make your own solution using five tablespoons of unscented liquid bleach to 1 gallon of water or four teaspoons of bleach to 1 quart of water. Do not use this solution or any other disinfecting product on food.
If you are not comfortable going into the store, many stores offer online shopping and curbside service, so take advantage of these options. Most stores also have limited their hours to allow for more thorough cleaning and restocking of shelves. In addition, stores are screening employees and asking them to stay home when they are sick as well as having them mask up, too.
Our need for food has not changed, but the way we go about getting it has. Following these tips for getting in and out of the grocery store and food safety can help keep you and your family well.
Be mindful and respectful on the demand side of this supply/demand equation and there will be plenty for everyone. Until next time … live healthy!
