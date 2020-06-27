Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM EDT SUNDAY JUNE 28... THE SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL IN COLUMBIA SC HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY FOR FINE PARTICULATES. AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT FINE PARTICULATE CONCENTRATIONS MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY STANDARDS. THE SAHARAN DESERT PLUME (ALSO KNOWN AS THE SAHARAN AIR LAYER) HAS TRAVELED ACROSS THE ATLANTIC OCEAN AND IS IMPACTING THE SOUTH CAROLINA ATMOSPHERE. THE LARGE SWATH OF SAHARAN DUST IS EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZY SKIES AND UNHEALTHY BREATHING CONDITIONS WHERE THE DUST IS MOST CONCENTRATED. AIRBORNE DUST CAN IRRITATE THE EYES AND THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM, AS WELL AS AGGRAVATE OR EXACERBATE CHRONIC HEART AND LUNG DISEASES. SOUTH CAROLINA DHEC RECOMMENDS THAT INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY HEALTH ISSUES LIMIT TIME SPENT OUTDOORS TO AVOID THE DUST. TAKE MEASURES TO PREVENT DUST FROM GETTING INSIDE. KEEP WINDOWS AND DOORS CLOSED. IF OPERATING AN AIR CONDITIONER, KEEP THE FRESH AIR INTAKE CLOSED AND THE FILTER CLEAN TO PREVENT DUST FROM GETTING INSIDE.