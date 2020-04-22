For the past several weeks, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has been busy preparing for COVID-19 to reach our community. We have built upon our robust emergency operations plan that we have in place year-round by updating policies, implementing new protocol, educating our staff and working with our community partners. But in all of this preparation, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has never been alone.
Today, I write to share my appreciation to our community. Thank you to the countless individuals and organizations who have generously donated critically important supplies and resources and offered inspiring words of encouragement to our team. In this crisis, the true meaning of community has never been more apparent or appreciated.
Last week, St. Luke United Methodist church placed red bows around our campus to lift the spirits of our hardworking staff and remind them of how much the community is praying for them during this difficult time. Community members have brought in surgical masks and N95 respirators to add to the resources we’re working to preserve. Local restaurants and businesses have sent food to treat our employees as they work. Many people have donated homemade cloth masks to our hospital — an incredible labor of love. And these are just a few of the many examples that exist.
If you know a health care worker — here in Hartsville or elsewhere — reach out virtually and thank them. They deserve your words of support and encouragement now more than ever before.
The outpouring of love and encouragement from our community has been overwhelming, and it makes us so proud to call Hartsville our home. CPRMC stands ready to serve you — our neighbors, family and friends. And while we appreciate the donations coming our way, please continue to keep our community safe and prevent further spread of this disease. Accordingly, please remain vigilant and:
» Practice hand hygiene, frequently.
» Stay at home whenever possible.
» Do not congregate in large groups and practice social distancing.
To learn more about Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 preparedness, visit our hospital website and Facebook page.
BILL LITTLE, CEO
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center