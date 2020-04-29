DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council on Aging is extending its meal program to seniors outside its organization. It will be providing emergency meals to seniors age 60 and older throughout Darlington County during the Covid-19 crisis.
In addition to meal deliveries, meals will be available for drive-thru pickup at Council on Aging locations throughout Darlington County from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday.
“We are trying to reach our seniors in the county who need meals,” said Jackie Anderson, executive director of the Darlington County Council on Aging.
She said the organization normally delivers to members and that includes about 460 seniors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic or as long as they last and are needed, Anderson said, the meals will be offered to seniors.
Anderson said her organization was given some additional funding that has enabled it to offer this service. She said DCCA has received numerous calls for assistance.
Anderson said they will deliver shelf-stable or frozen meals boxed in containers that include five or seven meals. For those who don’t have transportation, the meals will be delivered once a week, Anderson said.
Or seniors will be provided a box of free meals, on a first come, first serve basis, at the senior centers in Hartsville, Darlington, Lamar, and Society Hill. Drive-thru service will be offered while supplies last.
Anderson said the only criteria are that seniors must be 60 or older, must be a resident of Darlington County, and have a nutritional need.
She said some residents are afraid to leave their home or don’t have transportation. Seniors, family member sor caregivers may pick up by providing the senior’s ID and required information. They are limited to two boxes per pickup.
Individuals are only permitted one pickup per week. Each eligible senior must provide a state-issued ID to receive a box and must provide name, address, phone number, and a nutrition survey at time of pickup.
Anderson said the information will allow the organization to check on these individuals even after the crisis is over to determine if they still need assistance.
Locations:
• Darlington, 901 Pearl St., beside Subway.
• Hartsville Senior Center, 1103 S. Sixth St., Butler Building.
• Lamar Nutrition Center, 628 Carterville Highway, Robert L Grooms Building.
• Society Hill Nutrition Community Center, 223 Hall St.
Cancellations caused by rain will be rescheduled.
Anderson said donations are needed to cover the cost of meals and delivery, which have gone up since the COVID-19 crisis began. She said volunteers are also need to deliver meals.
To donate or to volunteer, visit the DCCA website or call the office at 843-393-8521.
