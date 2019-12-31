AUGUSTA, Ga. - A strong first quarter performance fueled the Coker University women's basketball team to an 80-63 victory over the Paine College Lions.
Coker jumped out to an early 12-4 lead in the first quarter, getting baskets from six different Cobras. The story of the first half was the Cobras' execution on both sides of the floor. Saquita Joyner led the way offensively for the Cobras, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first 20 minutes of play.
Defensively, the Cobras executed the full-court press to perfection, forcing the Lions to 11 first half turnovers. Hope Richardson blocked four shots while Ashauntee Nelson finished with three steals as Coker held a 44-27 lead heading into halftime.
The Cobras kept applying pressure with their full-court press in the second half. The Lions finished the game with 16 turnovers, which helped guide the Cobras to the eventual 80-63 victory. Erin Houser was leading the scorer with 16 points and nine rebounds while Joyner finished with 14 points. The win marks the fourth of the season for Coach Shannon Johnson's team.
The Cobras will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Hickory, N.C., to take on the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
