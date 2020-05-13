HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is celebrating National Hospital Week, which is observed May 10-15.
National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to honor the millions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to taking care of people in their greatest times of need, and to recognize the positive difference hospitals and healthcare organizations make in the communities they serve.
“As our community continues the fight against COVID-19, the pivotal role our healthcare workers play in the well-being of society is clearer than ever,” Bill Little, chief executive officer (CEO) of Carolina Pines, said in a release from the hospital. “Their tireless efforts on the front lines of this disease and their commitment to quality care and patient safety year-round are critical to our mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier.’ We proudly honor these heroes during National Hospital Week and commend their inspiring efforts to serve others.”
The hospital plays an important role in supporting the health and vitality of Darlington County and surrounding areas all year long, the release stated.
“From welcoming nine new providers and expanding services, to investing nearly $3.3 million in new clinical technology and facility improvements, Carolina Pines is committed to meeting the evolving health needs of the community and enhancing access to high quality care close to home,” it stated.
As one of the region’s economic leaders, the organization employs approximately 660 staff and contributed more than $7,403,982 in taxes to the local and state economies last year.
Carolina Pines sponsors a number of local community organizations and non-profits. Butler Heritage Foundation, American Heart Association, EdVenture Children’s Museum, Darlington County’s Free Medical Clinic, PDRTA’s HART Bus Service and The Trent Hill Center are just a few.
“Ensuring that everyone has access to the high-quality and compassionate care they need is a top priority for the organization and fundamental to its mission,” states the release. “In 2019 alone, Carolina Pines provided nearly $46 million of charity and other uncompensated care, regardless of patients’ ability to pay.”
“Darlington County is a wonderful place to call home, and we are privileged to have a significant impact on its health and economic well-being,” said David Hoffman, chair of Carolina Pines’ board of trustees. “As we celebrate National Hospital Week amid unprecedented challenges this year and begin to look to the future, we are aware that health care — like other aspects of life — might look a little different. What will not change, though, is our mission and our commitment to this community. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our neighbors first, ensuring safe places of care and a healthier community for us all.”
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville is the only dual-accredited hospital in the Pee Dee Region, accredited by The Joint Commission and The Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP). CPRMC is an affiliate of MUSC Health, and includes a 116-bed acute care hospital and an adjoining medical office building. From routine checkups to complex, state-of-the-art surgery, Carolina Pines is the health care provider of choice in a service area that includes the counties of Darlington, Chesterfield, Lee and Marlboro. This hospital is partially owned by local physicians and LifePoint Health in Brentwood, Tennessee.
