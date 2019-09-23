HARTSVILLE, S.C. - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Help yourself and others in your community by joining in on a panel discussion about prostate health with health care providers on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. 6th Street, Hartsville. Get your questions and concerns about prostate cancer answered.
Call and register at 803-708-4732 or email noblet@mailbox.sc.educational session. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event, and light refreshments will be served.
This prostate cancer education program is provided by the South Carolina Cancer Alliance to educate the community about the risk of cancer affecting men, young and old. The session will provide educational material and give the participants a chance to ask questions in an open discussion or private without having to go to the doctor.
The goal of the session is to give the men and others information to be more informed and encourage them to engage in dialogue with their doctor about prostate cancer.
Men 40 and older are encouraged to attend. And feel free to bring your spouse, significant other, or family member.
The first 50 men 40 or older to register and attend will receive $15 gift card. To register, call 803-708-4732 or email noblet@mailbox.sc.edu.
