NOW
It's time to register for fall sports activities with DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION. Activities include softball for girls ages 5-16, youth football for ages 5-12, youth soccer for ages 5-17, and cheerleading for ages 5-12. Call 843-398-4030, or stop by the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., for more details or to register.
AUG. 22
The Antioch Community Center’s 22ND ANNUAL NO BULL RODEO will be held Aug. 22 and 23, rain or shine, at 2460 Antioch Road, Hartsville. Admission is $10. Children ages 6 and under get in free. This is a South Carolina High School Rodeo Association event.
AUG. 26
The DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF DARLINGTON COUNTY will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug 26, at 6 p.m. at the Darlington Library on Main Street in Darlington. For more information, call Davita Malloy at 854-339 -8967, Elaine Reed at 843-307- 7086, Shari McFadden at 843-206-4185 or Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
AUG. 28 – SEPT. 1
Labor Day Weekend means more than Race Week in Darlington as the MAYO HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION holds its Annual Reunion Weekend.
- Starting off the events, Strong Tower Christian Ministry’s Pastor Kelsey Goodson, Class of 1989, will lead a Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1113 Oakland Avenue, Florence.
- Meet & greet other alumni at the Mayo High School’s new Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
- Enjoy an All White Extravaganza Homecoming Danceat Florence-Darlington Technical College’s SIMT, 1951 Pisgah Road, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Event includes Level 10 Live Band & Show, food and drinks, tribute, and Alumni Block “M” Induction Ceremony. Advance tickets are $30 each.
- Line up on Russell Street at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, for the Homecoming Paradethat starts at 11 a.m. Parade ends at Virgil Wells Stadium. Grand Marshal will be Deatrice Barrett-Curtis, Class of 1976. Entry fee is $10 per car, truck, float, motorcycle, or horse, and $5 for pedestrians.
- Celebrate at the Annual Tailgate Partyfrom 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Virgil Wells Stadium. Reserved Space $25 per Alumni Class. Admission is $5. Advance tickets available.
- Come together for Sunday Worship with the Reverend Leroy Jackson Jr., Class of 1988, at 10:3o a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Mayo High School Conference Center. Service includes the MHS Alumni Praise & Worship Team.
- Cap off the weekend with the “Terror of the Pee Dee” Pep Rallyat 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, featuring Drumline, band members, and cheerleaders, at the Alumni Co-Ed Basketball Game at the Mayo High School Gymnasium. Admission: $5.
For more information, contact Keyda V. Jones at keyda.jones@gmail.com or at 704-768-9744.
SEPT. 5
The SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9:30 a.m., at John Calvin Presbyterian Church located on the coner of Marsh Avenue and Third Loop Road in Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
SEPT. 8
The GOSPEL IN THE PARK SERIES returns to Hartsville’s Pride Park, 630 S. 6th Street, Sunday, Sept. 8, from 5 until 8 p.m. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and we will have information about prostate cancer. A devotional service will be led by Pastor C.E. Carraway and the Emmanuel Community Church Family of Lamar. Live gospel entertainment by the Spiritual Holyheirs of Florence, the Golden Tones of Timmonsville and many more. Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart. For more information, call Sister Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241. Everyone is welcome.
SEPT. 20
The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County and NUCOR South Carolina will present the HEROES4HEALTH GOLF CLASSIC to benefit the Free Medical Clinic. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Darlington Country Club and will include morning and afternoon rounds, continental breakfast, cookout lunch and will conclude Friday evening with the awards banquet and silent auction. Golfers will enjoy an excellent welcome package, golf on the great DCC layout, and hosted beverages. Teams finishing in 1st through 4th place in each round will be awarded cash prizes. The low grossing team for the day will be named tournament winner and receive cash prizes. Prizes also awarded for straightest drive and closest to the pin from both rounds. Cost is $100 per player and $400 per team and sponsorship opportunities range from $200 to $5000 and still exist. For more information on the golf classic, to register, donate an item for the silent auction, purchase tickets, or become a sponsoring partner, please visit: Heroes4Health.dojiggy.com. For more information about FMCDC, visit our facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/freemedicalclinicdc or our webpage at: www.freemedicalclinicdc.org.
SEPT. 28
September is PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH . Help yourself and others in your community by joining in on a panel discussion about prostate health with health care providers on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. 6th Street, Hartsville. Call and register at 803-708-4732 or email noblet@mailbox.sc.educational session. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be served.