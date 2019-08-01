HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The filing period for Hartsville City Council elections opens today (Aug. 1) at noon and will remain open until noon on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Hartsville voters will elect three Hartsville City Council members in the general municipal election in November.
Voters in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will choose council members on Nov. 5.
Persons wishing to run for one of the seats must file with the Hartsville City Clerk’s Office at Hartsville City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Ave. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A nonrefundable filing fee of $203.84 is due at the time of filing.
Candidates must reside in the district in which they wish to run.
The District 2 council seat is currently held by Bernice Wilson. Johnny Andrews holds the District 4 seat. And Bobby McGee holds the District 6 seat.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Polling places will be as follows:
Precinct 1: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 213 W. Home Ave. (including Kelleytown city precinct), for Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 4: Darlington County Outreach Building, 404 S. Fourth St., for District 2.
Precinct 5: Coach TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 6: Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Sixth St., for District 2.
Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (for this election only), 213 W. Home Ave., for District 6.
Precinct 8: North Hartsville Elementary School, 110 School Drive, for District 6.
Persons wishing to vote in the election must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 5. To register, contact the Darlington County Board of Elections and Registration, 135 Cashua St., Darlington, at 843-398-4900 or online at https://www.scvotes.org/south-carolina-voter-registration-information.