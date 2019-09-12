The Miss Hartsville Scholarship Organization has announced its 2020 competition will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Center Theater in Hartsville, starting at 6 p.m.
The organization will crown two 2020 titles: Miss Hartsville and Miss Hartsville Teen. Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is this year’s presenting sponsor.
Miss Hartsville and Miss Hartsville Teen are open to candidates aged 13-25 years across South Carolina.
Miss Hartsville will receive a $1,500 scholarship and Coker University (Hartsville) is offering a $1,500 scholarship, as well. The winner will also receive various other gifts in a comprehensive prize package. Miss Hartsville Tee will receive the following: $250 U.S. Savings Bond, paid entry to the Miss SC Teen Competition (June 2020), and a comprehensive prize package.
The Miss candidate with the highest overall talent score will be awarded a $250 scholarship. This gift will is presented in memory of Miss Hartsville 1969, Judy Anne Christenson Holloman, by her family.
For more information on how to become a candidate, please send an email to misshartsvillescholarship@gmail.com. All competition applications are due September 20, 2019.
The Miss Hartsville and Miss Hartsville Teen Scholarship competitions are official preliminaries to the Miss South Carolina, Miss South Carolina Teen, Miss America, and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competitions. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is the official philanthropy of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
For more information about the Miss Hartsville Scholarship Organization, and/or to book an appearance with Miss Hartsville or Miss Hartsville Teen, as well as a local events and activities, email misshartsvillescholarship@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MissHartsvilleScholarship/.
