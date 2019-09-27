HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University women's soccer team is set to travel to Mars Hill on Sunday. The Cobras head into the matchup with an overall record of 1-4 and an 0-1 conference record.
The Cobras defeated Shaw University 3-1 back on Sept. 21. After going down 1-0 in the first ten minutes of play, the Cobras rallied back with three goals in the first half of the game. Senior Ashley Hogg had two while Neeley Reagin scored the other.
Hogg is now leading the team in goals and points in her final season. Along with Hogg, freshman Sarah Swaim is leading the South Atlantic Conference in saves with a total of 53 for the season.
"With the break in the week the first thing you want to do is try to get healthy again,” said coach Garrett Linquist. “First part of the week we want to focus on technical phases of the game and reset our bodies with the week off. We plan to begin game preparation later in the week and see what their tendencies are and try to exploit them.”
