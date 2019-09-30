HARTSVILLE, S.C. – After one round of play at the Panther Run Golf Club, the Coker University women's golf team sits tied for third place in the 2019 Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate.
Finishing with a combined team score of 332 (+46) on Monday, Jordan White and Alicia Fajardo got off to a quick start on the front nine shooting plus-1 and plus-2 respectively. White birdied on hole 8, and Taylor Mayers had a strong back nine shooting a birdie on hole 12.
Individually, Fajardo, White, and Mayers are each tied for ninth after shooting an 81 (+9). Katie Smith finished with a score of 89 (+17).
The Cobras will back in action today for the second round of the 2019 Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate. Tee time is set for 9 a.m.
Coker men’s golf tied for 7th at Griffin Invitational
HARTSVILLE – After day one at the Country Club of Petersburg, the Coker University men's golf team sits tied for 7th place at The Griffin Invitational.
Finishing with a combined team score of 594 (+18) in the first two rounds of play. Freshman Killian Ryan led the way for the Cobras shooting a 70 in round 1 (-2) and a 73 (+1) in round two. Coleman Bess shot a 71 (-1) in round one, and two-under-par on the back nine in both round one and two.
Individually, Ryan is tied for fourth place with his score of 142 (-2). Bess is tied for 21st after shooting a 147 (+3), and Haydon Norwood is at 150 (+6) which has him tied for 32nd.
The Cobras will be back in action for the final round of The Griffin Invitational today.
