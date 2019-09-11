NOW
It's time to register for fall sports activities with DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION. Activities include softball for girls ages 5-16, youth football for ages 5-12, youth soccer for ages 5-17, and cheerleading for ages 5-12. Call 843-398-4030, or stop by the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., for more details or to register.
SEPT. 16
The HARTSVILLE BRANCH OF THE NAACP monthly members’ meeting is Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 301 S. 6th St. Guest speaker will be Hoyt Campbell , director of voter registration for Darlington County.
SEPT. 19
Join Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center for a LUNCH AND LEARN at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19 to welcome Dr. Aaron Wynkoop to the Hartsville community. Wynkoop will give an overview of orthopedics and the services he provide as an orthopedic surgeon. Call 843-339-4563 to register.
Join the CAROLINA PINES AUXILIARY for a meet-and-greet to meet current auxiliary volunteers and to learn more about the Volunteer Program at Carolina Pines on Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the education classroom at the hospital.
SEPT. 20
The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County and NUCOR South Carolina will present the HEROES4HEALTH GOLF CLASSIC to benefit the Free Medical Clinic. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Darlington Country Club and will include morning and afternoon rounds, continental breakfast, cookout lunch and will conclude Friday evening with the awards banquet and silent auction. Golfers will enjoy an excellent welcome package, golf on the great DCC layout, and hosted beverages. Teams finishing in 1st through 4th place in each round will be awarded cash prizes. The low grossing team for the day will be named tournament winner and receive cash prizes. Prizes also awarded for straightest drive and closest to the pin from both rounds. Cost is $100 per player and $400 per team and sponsorship opportunities range from $200 to $5000 and still exist. For more information on the golf classic, to register, donate an item for the silent auction, purchase tickets, or become a sponsoring partner, please visit: Heroes4Health.dojiggy.com. For more information about FMCDC, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/freemedicalclinicdc or our webpage at: www.freemedicalclinicdc.org.
SEPT. 23
The DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF DARLINGTON COUNTY will host the candidates for the two at-large seats on Lamar Town Council on Monday Sept. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 310 David St., Lamar. This is a free event and is open to all candidates and residents of Lamar and Darlington County. For more information call Davita Malloy at 843-339-8967 or Elaine Reed at 843-307-7086.
SEPT. 28
September is PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. Help yourself and others in your community by joining in on a panel discussion about prostate health with health care providers on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. 6th Street, Hartsville. Call and register at 803-708-4732 or email noblet@mailbox.sc.educational session. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be served.
