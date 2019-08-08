NOW
Applications are now available for LEADERSHIP HARTSVILLE. Leadership Hartsville is an innovative program presented by the Greater Chamber of Commerce that is designed to develop leadership skills in participants and provide essential information about the community in order to enhance emerging and existing leaders' knowledge and vision for Hartsville. It is a nine-month program that incorporates the community's experts in various fields to explore Hartsville's history, government, nonprofit organizations, education, large and small businesses, emergency response, and quality of life. The program also includes two, two-day retreats where participants hone their leadership skills and develop their class community project. At each session, participants meet professionals, business executives, community and government leaders, and social change agents. The program is conducted annually with a graduation ceremony in May. Application deadline is Aug. 16. For more information, call the chamber at 843-332-6401.
It's time to register for fall sports activities with DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION. Activities include softball for girls ages 5-16, youth football for ages 5-12, youth soccer for ages 5-17, and cheerleading for ages 5-12. Call 843-398-4030, or stop by the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., for more details or to register.
AUG. 10
The HARTSVILLE FARMERS MARKET will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on East Carolina Avenue in downtown Hartsville. The farmers market is held every second Saturday through December.
Learn more about the Hartsville Farmers Market or apply to be a vendor at mainstreethartsville.org.
Seminar Brewing and Downtown Southern Funk (the restaurant located inside Seminar Brewing) have agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from sales on Aug. 10 to KALMIA GARDENS OF COKER UNIVERSITY. The brewery and restaurant will donate a dollar from every pint sold and 10% from all meals sold on Aug. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. ending at 8 p.m. to the gardens. Pets are welcome outside in the beer garden, and inside there are TVs, games for adults and children, great food and amazing brews. So come out on Aug. 10 to hoist one and have a nosh for the gardens. Seminar Brewing is located at 551 W. Lucas St, Florence.
AUG. 11
Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park with its ANNUAL YOUTH ALIVE/BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY with school supplies on Sunday, Aug 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. A devotional service will be led by Rev. J.D. Blue and the Second Baptist Church family of Hartsville. Live gospel music will be provided by the talented Trenten Pipkins, The Mt. Carmel Praise Team, both of Timmonsville; Tiffany and David Spencer; Truly Blessed Singers of Bennettsville; Mt. Olive Word of Life Church; and Evangelist Michelle Tucker of Orangeburg. Bring your lawns chairs and an open heart. For more information, call Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.