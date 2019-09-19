NOW
It's time to register for fall sports activities with DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION. Activities include softball for girls ages 5-16, youth football for ages 5-12, youth soccer for ages 5-17, and cheerleading for ages 5-12. Call 843-398-4030, or stop by the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., for more details or to register.
SEPT. 23
The DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF DARLINGTON COUNTY will host the candidates for the two at-large seats on Lamar Town Council on Monday Sept. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 310 David St., Lamar. This is a free event and open to all candidates and residents of Lamar and Darlington County. For more information call Davita Malloy at 843-339-8967 or Elaine Reed at 843-307-7086.
SEPT. 28
September is PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. Help yourself and others in your community by joining in on a panel discussion about prostate health with health care providers on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. 6th Street, Hartsville. Call and register at 803-708-4732 or email noblet@mailbox.sc.educational session. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be served.
OCT. 3
The DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF DARLINGTON COUNTY will host a meet and greet for all candidates for the city of Darlington mayor and city council on Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bethel AME Church Annex, 1321 S. Main St. Darlington voters will elect a mayor and three city council members in November. Hoyt Campbell, Darlington County Elections and Registration director, will be on hand with the new voting machine. For more information, call Davita Malloy at 843-339-8967 or Shari McFadden at 843-206-4285.
OCT. 6
The Art of Great Gospel music comes to an end for 2019 with the final concert in the GOSPEL IN THE PARK SERIES on Sunday Oct. 6, from 4 until 7p.m. at Hartsville’s Pride Park, 630 S. 6th St. with the theme of Bringing Unity into Our Community. In recognition of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, information will be available. The event will feature a special tribute to the late ministers Ricky McDuffie and Thelma Scarborough from the Sumter Violiniaires. Devotional service will be led by the Rev. Reginald Alford and the Church of God family. Live entertainment will be by national gospel recording artist Monica Lisa Stevenson of Atlanta, The McDuffie’s and Community of Grace Choir, both of Bennettsville, the Golden Echoes of Hartsville and the Sumter Violiniaires. Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart. For more information, call Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
OCT. 10
The MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP will meet Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby Street, at the corner of Irby and Cheves streets, in Florence. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Discussion is directed toward helping care-givers cope by providing positive ideas for improving their situations. This meeting is sponsored by NAMI Pee Dee. For more information, call 843-413-1500.
OCT. 19
The fourth annual SC Yoga & Healing Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19. This is a family friendly event and free to the community. Preregister online for free. The SC Yoga and Healing Arts Festival is a full-day event celebrating the practices & services that help us all become fully alive! Nestled in the quiet and beautiful Burry Park in Downtown Hartsville, “The Small Town with A Big Heart,” you will find your tribe family awaiting you with open arms. Contact the Black Creek Arts Center, 116 W. College Ave., Hartsville, 843-332-6234 for more information.
