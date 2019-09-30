HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University men's soccer team picked up their third consecutive victory Sunday on the road against the Mars Hill University Lions by a score of 3-0.
The win marks the first South Atlantic Conference victory on the season for the Cobras.
The Cobras asserted their will early in the match as in the 15th minute Christian Provenzano escaped the Lions defense and set Lucas Miquel Castrillo up for his third goal of the season. Coker continued to set each other up for scoring opportunities as Adam Garner assisted on Jacques Fokam-Sandeu's fourth goal of the season as the Cobras took a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
"An all-around great performance today," said coach Michael Antoniewicz. "We played great in all areas and executed our game plan."
It was more of the same in the second half as the Cobras continued to execute their game plan to a near perfection by possessing the ball, which put pressure on the Lions defense. In the 59th minute the Cobras were awarded a free kick just outside the box. Provenzano fired a rocket past the Mars Hill goalkeeper Brennan Whalen to give the Cobras their third goal of the match, fueling a 3-0 victory.
"Proud of the way our team fought today," said Antoniewicz. "Our focus is now on preparing for Anderson University."
The Cobras will be back in action on Wednesday when they will take on the Anderson University Trojans, a South Atlantic Conference opponent. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Coker women’s soccer falls to Mars Hill 4-1
HARTSVILLE – The Coker University women's soccer team came up short against the Mars Hill University Lions on Sunday by a score of 4-1.
The Lions' offensive attack controlled the first half of play led by three goals from Sanne Martinsen as the Lions went into halftime with a 3-0 advantage.
The Cobra defense did a better job containing the Lions in the second half. However, in the 79th minute Martinsen broke free and scored her fourth goal of the match.
Despite being down 4-0, the Cobras did not give up. Just thirty seconds later Skylar Davis escaped the Lions defense and scored her first goal of the season, assisted by Chloe Grein.
"I'm proud that we continued to fight and not give up," said coach Garrett Linquist. "Not the result we wanted but we will use this as motivation going into next week."
The Cobras will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Anderson to take on the Anderson University Trojans, a South Atlantic Conference opponent. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Cobras drop pair of Overwatch matches
HARTSVILLE - The Coker University Esports team fell in a pair of Overwatch matches on Sunday, losing to Western Kentucky and Ferris State by identical scores of 2-0.
Coker started off against Western Kentucky University on Oasis. Both team traded rounds one and two, so the deciding victory happened in the third game. After a close couple of fights, WKU was able to take the round and the map. Next up was King's Row and the Cobras were up to attack first. They were stopped just short of the point and were forced to defend. WKU was able to brute Force their way past the Cobras defense and take the match 2-0.
The next match was against Ferris State University with the same map pool, so the match again began on Oasis. Ferris State was able to take quick control of the points and hold them for the majority of the map, taking the map 2-0. Next up was King's Row and Ferris State was able to continue their momentum to push through all three points. To keep the match alive, Coker was forced to do the same and after some good holds by Ferris State, Coker was able to get the cart moving. Ferris was able to regain their foothold and stop the push to win the match 2-0.
