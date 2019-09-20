HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University women's and men's cross country teams will travel to Wingate, N.C., where they will compete in the Bulldog Stampede on Saturday.
The women will start at 8:30 a.m. and compete in the 6K while the men will start at 9:30 a.m. and compete in the 8K.
The Bulldog Stampede will feature seven teams from the South Atlantic Conference including Coker, Wingate, Catawba, Newberry, UVa-Wise, Lincoln Memorial and Lenoir-Rhyne. With their first meet being cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian, this will be the first event of the 2019 season for both teams. With other teams in the conference having a couple meets under their belts, it will be a good test for the Cobras, coach Peter Early said.
"Obviously it's a challenge opening up later than we are used to, but we are excited to get to run on the course we will be competing at conference," said Early. " It will be great experience for us down the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.