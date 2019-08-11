HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Hartsville City Council members Johnny Andrews and Bobby McGee have filed to run for reelection.
Andrews, who represents District 4 on the council and who also serves as mayor pro tem, is running for a sixth term. He has served on the council since 1999.
McGee, who won a special election in February to fill a vacancy in the District 6 seat created when former councilman Billy Shirley resigned last year, is seeking a full four-year term.
The municipal general election to fill seats in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will be held on Nov. 5. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, no other candidates had filed to run for any of the three seats.
Bernice Wilson currently holds the District 2 seat.
The filing period the election opened Aug. 1 and remains open until noon on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Persons wishing to run for one of the seats must file with the Hartsville City Clerk’s Office at Hartsville City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Ave. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A nonrefundable filing fee of $203.84 is due at the time of filing.
Candidates must reside in the district in which they wish to run.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Polling places will be as follows:
Precinct 1: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 213 W. Home Ave. (including Kelleytown city precinct), for Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 4: Darlington County Outreach Building, 404 S. Fourth St., for District 2.
Precinct 5: Coach TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 6: Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Sixth St., for District 2.
Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (for this election only), 213 W. Home Ave., for District 6.
Precinct 8: North Hartsville Elementary School, 110 School Drive, for District 6.
Persons wishing to vote in the election must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 5. To register, contact the Darlington County Board of Elections and Registration, 135 Cashua St., Darlington, at 843-398-4900 or online at https://www.scvotes.org/south-carolina-voter-registration-information.