NOW
The city of Hartsville and the Hartsville YMCA are partnering to offer HARTSVILLE CITY SWIM. This summer program is designed to offer a safe, inviting swim program to residents in the City of Hartsville in the indoor pool facility located in the Hartsville YMCA at 111 E. Carolina Ave. Hartsville City Swim is free and open to all Hartsville residents with proof of residency and a picture ID. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone interested in participating in this program will need to register ahead of time as Hartsville City Swim is limited to 20 people in the pool building.
The 2019 Hartsville City Swim schedule is as follows:
Aug. 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m., registration deadline Aug. 1.
Aug. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m., registration deadline Aug. 8.
Applications are now available for LEADERSHIP HARTSVILLE. Leadership Hartsville is an innovative program presented by the Greater Chamber of Commerce that is designed to develop leadership skills in participants and provide essential information about the community in order to enhance emerging and existing leaders' knowledge and vision for Hartsville. It is a nine-month program that incorporates the community's experts in various fields to explore Hartsville's history, government, nonprofit organizations, education, large and small businesses, emergency response, and quality of life. The program also includes two, two-day retreats where participants hone their leadership skills and develop their class community project. At each session, participants meet professionals, business executives, community and government leaders, and social change agents. The program is conducted annually with a graduation ceremony in May. For more information, call the chamber at 843-332-6401.
It's time to register for fall sports activities with DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION. Activities include softball for girls ages 5-16, youth football for ages 5-12, youth soccer for ages 5-17, and cheerleading for ages 5-12. Call 843-398-4030, or stop by the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., for more details or to register.
JULY 27
The annual TOLSON-GAINEY-CHAPMAN FAMILY REUNION will be held Saturday, July 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Patrick Baptist Church in Patrick. Please free up the date and plan to be there. Bring a covered dish with your best southern cooked food. Bring old family photos. Tell family stories from way back. Enjoy seeing those you’ve not seen in years and meet new ones. It is only three hours of your day that you will make memories to last a lifetime. Please be there, you’ll be happy you did. We look forward to seeing you there. Much Love to you all. For more information, contact Daphene Tolson-Wrenn at cadi112950@gmail.com or call 864-446-7979 (home) or 864-934-9452 (mobile).
AUG. 4
The FREEMAN FAMILY REUNION will be held on Aug. 4. The location is Turnage Field off of Highway 102, Patrick. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish. All relatives, friends and neighbors are invited.
AUG. 2
Cakes, pies, cupcakes, brownies, hot dogs and more. Come join the Gospel in the Park Series Committee for its ANNUAL BAKE SALE, Friday Aug. 2, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Roses Department Store on South Fifth Street in Hartsville. This is to help support our back-to-school supplies give away on Sunday Aug. 11. Please come out and support; giving back to our community is one of our missions. Our next Gospel in the Park Series Youth Alive is Sunday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. For more information, call Sister Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
AUG. 5
The STOP THE VIOLENCE MOVEMENT/PEACE MAKER MINISTRY 1ST MONDAY CORPORATE PRAYER is set for Monday Aug.5, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 201 Washington St., Hartsville. The Rev. J.D. Blue is the pastor. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call elder Robert Cherry at 843-307-1767 or Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
AUG. 10
Seminar Brewing and Downtown Southern Funk (the restaurant located inside Seminar Brewing) have agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from sales on Aug. 10 to KALMIA GARDENS OF COKER COLLEGE. The brewery and restaurant will donate a dollar from every pint sold and 10% from all meals sold on Aug. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. ending at 8 p.m. to the gardens. Pets are welcome outside in the beer garden, and inside there are TVs, games for adults and children, great food and amazing brews. So come out on Aug. 10 to hoist one and have a nosh for the gardens. Seminar Brewing is located at 551 W. Lucas St, Florence.
AUG. 11
Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park with its ANNUAL YOUTH ALIVE/BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY with school supplies on Sunday, Aug 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. A devotional service will be led by Rev. J.D. Blue and the Second Baptist Church family of Hartsville. Live gospel music will be provided by the talented Trenten Pipkins, The Mt. Carmel Praise Team, both of Timmonsville; Tiffany and David Spencer; Truly Blessed Singers of Bennettsville; Mt. Olive Word of Life Church; and Evangelist Michelle Tucker of Orangeburg. Bring your lawns chairs and an open heart. For more information, call Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.