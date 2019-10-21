MARION, S.C. — Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee said it felt awesome to celebrate the organization’s 25 years of service with the community last week with a dinner and silent auction event at Woodhaven.
“We had good food and a lot of great items for the silent and live auction,” he said. “It exceeded our expectations in table sponsorships.”
The fundraising effort is a vital campaign that helps improve housing conditions for Marion County residents.
Hardee called the contributions huge. Habitat is working on construction of its 37th home in Mullins. Other projects include building a dormitory housing unit for volunteers and an array of items in stock at its resale store along US 76.
Marsha Ellerbee, a mother of three children shared her story becoming a homeowner.
“It seemed very hard and almost impossible to accomplish,” she said.
A phone call with her niece in Pennsylvania informed her about Habitat for Humanity. She happened to drive by a house being constructed in Mullins and applied herself.
“I went step-by-step and I was approved,” she said. “I was so happy my dream was coming true.”
Ellerbee’s home is currently under-construction and said she looks forward to a brighter future.
Hardee said one of the biggest needs is volunteer help from the community. Habitat is heavily dependent on the groups of college students from schools such as Villanova University that spend time during spring break helping to build homes. More than a dozen students were in attendance last week. Hardee said the collegiate challenge averages more than 100 students from up to five different schools.
“It’s hard for us to get volunteers during the week and weekend other than our college groups,” he said. “We could get more homeowners in their homes.”
Over the years, Marion County Habitat for Humanity has moved forward with projects such as a resale store and dormitory housing unit for volunteers. Habitat has also remolded three homes and constructed an additional six homes in partnership with the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office.
Hardee said 11 homeowners have paid-off their homes. He thanked board members, past executive directors and construction superintendents for their service.
For more information call 843-464-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.