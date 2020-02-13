FLORENCE, S.C. — Homeless people in Florence can receive a free Valentine's Day lunch on Friday.
The city of Florence will host its third annual Hearts for the Homeless luncheon at Levy Park. The luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon. Levy Park is at 356 S. Jeffords St.
For more information, contact Pat Gibson-Hye Moore at 843-472-9420.
