King-Atkins
Mike and Sharon King of Evergreen announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Rebecca to Ryan Christopher Atkins, son of Dennis and Ruth Atkins of Asheville, NC. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ernestine Edgeworth of Evergreen. She is a graduate of North Greenville University. She is self- employed as a video producer and editor. The groom elect is a graduate of North Greenville University and is self-employed as a camera operator.
A wedding is planned for October 13, 2019 at The Rutherford in Greenville, SC.