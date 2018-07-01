Summer time is a period of celebration, relaxation and fun across the country, and here in the South, fireworks are a special part of that time each year.
However, while fireworks can be fun to watch, they can be just as dangerous if not used properly.
The most recent available data indicates that in 2011, an estimated 4,160 children ages 19 and under were injured because of fireworks.
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch them at a community event where professionals handle them.
One common misconception is that sparklers are a safer option for younger children. However, the United States Fire Administration reminds us that children should not play with fireworks or sparklers. Sparklers are designed to throw off showers of hot sparks that can reach 1,200 degress Fahrenheit
A child’s arms are too short to hold sparklers away from the body without receiving burn injuries from the device. The sparklers also cause blast injuries that seriously or permanently impair vision and hearing.
It is important to teach children how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing were to catch fire. An alternate option to a sparkler is to let your child use glow sticks. They can be just as fun, but they don’t burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass.
In addition, remember that children are fascinated by fireworks and might try to pick them up off the ground. These “dud” fireworks can seemingly appear to be ineffective and then blast off without warning, causing serious injury to the child.
Blast injuries can include lacerations; first-, second- and third-degree burns; visual and audible impairment; facial fractures and more, depending on the proximity of the child to the device.
Additionally, lighting fireworks at home is illegal in many areas throughout the country. However, if you live in an area where it is legal and you would still like to use them, be sure to keep these safety tips in mind, per the National Council of Firework Safety:
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Know your fireworks and read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult should supervise ALL firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.
- Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.
For more information, visit McLeodSafeKids.org or call 843-777-5021.
Marla Blaker is the coordinator of McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal.