FLORENCE, S.C. -- HopeHealth welcomes Meagan Bennett, MSN, FNP, as a family nurse practitioner at HopeHealth at Francis Marion.
She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University in Florence and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Clemson University.
A Florence native, Bennett has experience in intensive care and family medicine.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. We provide quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg Counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.