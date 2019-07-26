FLORENCE, S.C. – Over the next month, more than 20,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses will meet at the Florence Center.
The convention started Friday. This weekend’s gathering ends Sunday. More convention dates are Aug. 2-4; Aug. 16-18; and Aug. 23-25 (in Spanish).
Delegates to the conventions are expected to stay a total of 9,200 nights at area hotels with an estimated revenue for area hotels of $782,000.
In 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses are hosting three-day conventions in venues around the world. The series began in May and will continue to the end of the year.
More than 14 million people are projected to attend on six continents in more than 200 countries. The program will be presented in more than 400 languages.
The total worldwide attendance is projected to be more than 14 million. Worldwide there are 8,579,909 Witnesses in 240 lands organized into 119, 954 congregations. Jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, features Bible-based material in 975 languages.