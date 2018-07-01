The beautiful South Carolina summer is off to a great start, and many are taking to the outdoors to enjoy it. Gnats and mosquitos excluded, what is the quickest way to spoil your time outdoors? For me, it is dog poop. Not only is it unsightly, but it also is a vector for diseases and bacteria.
Did you know that just one gram of dog waste contains 23 million fecal bacteria? Among that bacteria are E. coli, salmonella, giardia, as well as tapeworms and roundworms, just to name a few.
Many of us are familiar with our carbon footprint, but it’s important to remember that footprint also includes the paw prints of our pets. Handling dog waste is certainly not the most glamorous of tasks, but it comes with the joys of being a dog owner. Pet waste that is left behind poses a serious threat to our waterways, pets, and ourselves.
It’s just poop, I’m fertilizing my lawn! A common misconception among dog owners is that dog poop can serve as a natural fertilizer, so no harm done when it is left on the landscape. This thought likely stems from the fact that cow and horse manure are often used as fertilizer. Cow manure differs greatly due to the animal’s diet and unique digestive system. Dogs, however, eat a high-protein diet, and their waste contains high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus that can not only damage your lawn, but also pollute local waterways when washed down storm drains. Most of the pollution of our local impaired waterways is due to E. coli, with a primary cause being pet waste.
It will break down quickly, it’s natural! Did you know that dog waste can take as long as a year to naturally decompose? Even after fully decomposed, the bacteria and parasites remain in the soil for years to come and could potentially be tracked into your home by your pets or children.
It’s just one dog! If you think your pet’s daily habits do not have much effect on the environment, consider the other thousands of dogs doing their business. That equates to thousands of pounds of pet waste daily left to pollute our environment.
When rain occurs, it washes pet waste and its bacteria into storm drains, contaminating our waterways. It is important to remember that we all live downstream, so next time you are walking your pup, make sure to scoop that poop!
