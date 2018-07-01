Folks, I have just returned from a week in Ireland. Also, I have a friend who traveled as a farm laborer in Ireland for three years. Therefore, I thank the Lord for the American farmer, our weather that is conducive to growing crops, and a road system that can handle the transport of large quantities of crops to market.
Farming in Ireland is still done the old-fashioned way with much of the work done with either small equipment or by hand. They did have large-scale production of cows, sheep and hay, but large-scale production of row crops like the American farmer must do to feed the world was missing. The tremendous investment, technology, and expertise of large farming equipment that leads to large-scale row-crop production thus saving labor, lowering production costs, and ultimately food costs were absent. Maybe this is one of the reasons their food costs were two to three times higher than ours. I was complaining to a local about the high cost of food and he simply replied, “Everything, especially food, is DEAR here.” In other words, they think a lot of it and charge you for it.
I did see a few fairly good-sized fields of small grains but much of the fields were blown over (what we call lodged) because of the big storms that continually come rolling in off the oceans surrounding this island nation. Lodged crops are very difficult to harvest with large farm equipment, maybe another reason for their use of small equipment. With their cool, misty, low-sunlight conditions cool-season crops like small grains, potatoes, broccoli, greens, etc., were their mainstays. I did see a few acres of sweet corn but it was planted under clear plastic to catch the sunlight and warm the soil to enhance growth. We may not have perfect weather conditions in the South and we may always be fussing about too little rain, too much rain, and too much heat but we will never be asking for more sunlight to grow a crop.
The roads of Ireland were my worst nightmare. Before, I went to Ireland I thought I knew how to drive. In the U.S., we cruise down the road; in Ireland driving is strenuous, exhausting, and just plain dangerous.
I compare the roads there to elbow-curving golf cart paths down the side of a mountain with one lane roads with two-way traffic. Meeting many tractors, buses, or semis in those elbow curves where I had to pull into a driveway to let them drive by will always be imprinted on my mind.
After this trip, I consider even the sandy dirt roads of McBee, where I grew up, better highways. I vow to never fuss about our wonderful road system again. They have a difficult time transporting large farm equipment, large quantities of staple crops, or necessities. No wonder “everything, especially food, is dear” in Ireland. Many forget but some of our greatest freedoms we have in America is to be free from spending most of our incomes on food, not being hungry, and other nations controlling our food supply and leading us around like a horse with a carrot.
