Carolina and Davey are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Sweet Carolina is one gorgeous girl with her striking hazel eyes and pale brindle coat. But beauty isn't all this great gal has going for her. She's the total package of looks plus personality. This 1-year-old, 49-pound bull mix has met a variety of other dogs and is always happy and willing to meet a friend, be it male or female. Her tail is always wagging, and she is eager to meet other dogs and get to know them. She also enjoys the company of our volunteers and enjoys getting love and and attention and petting from them. Dog friendly? Check! People friendly? Double check! Gorgeous and just a great overall dog? Triple check! Carolina will make a wonderful addition to the home who steps up for her.
Davey is one fun, happy soul, and you can't help but feel good when he is by your side. This 2-year-old, 35-pound lab mix has never met a stranger and makes folks feel like his No. 1 new best friend. His nickname is "Play Station," as he loves playing with toys so very much and simply running and romping around. Davey would be an excellent match for a family pre-stocked with kids and other dogs.
The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off S.C. 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information, including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.
(0) comments
