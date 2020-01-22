The mad food orgy of the holidays is safely behind me — or unsafely, if I’m looking at my backside in the mirror.
I don’t do resolutions, but I do try to adopt a common-sense approach to removing that 5-pound reminder (which I do not regret!) of festive abandon from the ol’ booty.
It’s hard to find foodie inspiration in the dull aftermath of all that culinary activity, which largely involved me walking on bloody stumps for weeks on end in the kitchen. It’s amazing I had any time to eat at all during the holiday season! But the extra effort required to shimmy into my favorite jeans tells me I had time for eating, and plenty of it.
That said, I don’t sit around worrying about the extra weight. That’s because I have developed my own remedy for getting it off. It works like a charm every time. My secret is sort of along the lines of “hair of the dog” — I make more food, spice it up (like I like it) and eat to my heart’s content.
Really. The trick is to get back into the kitchen and whip up nutritious, filling foods that I can eat and eat and eat, all the while working to get back, comfortably, into those jeans.
I begin every morning with a little worship at the altar of my Nespresso machine, which without fail presents me with the perfect cup of cappuccino. Ahhhh. I chase that with a glass of tap water.
Breakfast is basically huevos rancheros on a slice of toasted Dave’s bread. Into a nonstick skillet goes a scoop of salsa or Mexican tomato sauce from the can. Once that’s gently heated, I crack an egg into the center, reduce the heat, cover, and let it simmer until the yolk is half-way cooked through.
That all goes on the toast, and then it gets a pile of shaved romaine, chopped cherry tomato and sliced sweet peppers. To get some additional protein and fat without going overboard, I add avocado slices (1/8th of a fruit) and a tiny sprinkle of shredded cheese, mainly for looks.
With all of that good stuff on top, you don’t really miss a lot of cheese. Still, the sight of that little bit of “dairy confetti” delivers a nice psychological punch that destroys any lurking feelings of deprivation.
I wash that down with a small jelly jar of OJ, or have a mix of kiwi and blueberries. Done.
For lunch, it’s always soup. I love brothy soups, and they are so easy to make. I typically put on a pot right after breakfast and let it simmer while I head into my office for a little writing time. By noon, it’s good to go. My favorites are lentil and spinach, tomato and chickpea, and tomato, white bean and summer squash. I can put these together in 10 minutes or less.
For the lentil soup, simply pour out a cup of lentils, give them a rinse and put them in the pot with a crushed garlic clove and a chopped carrot. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer on low for about an hour. Once the lentils and carrots are tender, turn the heat up to medium and add a couple of large handfuls of shaved fresh spinach. Give it a stir.
Chop half an onion and two cloves of garlic, and saute those in a teaspoon or two of olive oil until the onion is translucent but before the garlic browns. Add that to your soup.
Doing it this way, rather than adding it at the beginning, really boosts the flavor. Season with salt and pepper to your desired taste. I add red pepper flakes and a dusting of pecorino cheese to my bowl, too. That really satisfies my taste buds.
For the other two soups, follow the same general cooking guidelines. Simply put a can of good-quality, undrained chopped tomatoes and drained, canned chickpeas together in a pot. Add water to cover and simmer for about an hour. Same with the squash and lima beans. Then, add your gently cooked onion and garlic at the end and adjust seasonings.
In addition to salt, pepper and red pepper, I like to add fresh basil to these two soups. And don’t forget that wonderful bit of pecorino Romano cheese. It really kicks the flavor up.
Now, the best part of eating these soups is this: I eat as much as I want. If I want a second bowl, that’s fine. If I get hungry later in the afternoon, I go in for another scoop. I swear — just knowing you can eat as much soup as you want eliminates any diet anxiety. And, by all means, use whatever legumes and veggies you prefer.
Now, on to dinner. My strategy here is to eat before 8 p.m. and stick to small servings of unprocessed carbs to fill out my plate. That means a little brown rice, a bit of roasted potatoes — whatever I have on hand. To that, I’ll add a small baked or grilled pork chop, chicken, steak, salmon fillet or an omelet — whatever kind of protein I have a taste for.
The only rules I adhere to are to keep portions sensible (one small piece of meat and half a cup of carb is enough for the typical hungry human), use olive oil and butter lightly, and no fried foods.
Add a huge, beautiful salad filled with fresh veggies, and lightly toss with a lemon-olive oil vinaigrette. Make your plate. I usually start with my salad and then eat the meat and carb. If I’m still hungry, I’ll have more salad.
Again, knowing there’s something on the menu that I can eat to my heart’s content is the key to success for me. Nobody likes to feel deprived. In my opinion, that’s why diets don’t work.
And for the record: This “diet” is largely the way I eat most days, no matter the time of year. (I do make pasta most every Sunday, in keeping with family tradition.)
If I’m not trying to lose anything, I might have some whole-wheat crackers with soup or a salad.
For snacks, I do fruit — a medium apple or orange, a handful of blueberries, a kiwi or some olives. If my hunger is nagging, I’ll throw in a few almonds or walnuts.
I have little ramekins that are perfect for portioning out nuts. If you sit the whole bag in front of me, though, I’ll just keep munching mindlessly away, especially if I’m writing.
By now, you might be wondering about beverages. I’m glad you asked! Whether or not I’m aiming to reduce my girth, it’s always a tall glass of water, with the addition of one glass of champagne or red wine at dinner. (I do not keep soda in my house, which is a feat considering that we have one teenage creature in residence.)
And if I’m still thirsty after that one glass of bubbly or vino? Well, I confess that I sometimes — sometimes — have another. A girl has got to live a little, you know?
