The coronavirus has changed the world, and while we are slowly opening back up, the new normal is evolving.
Certain food trends increased during stay-at-home orders, and many will probably continue to thrive, including online grocery orders with pickup and delivery services.
There has been an increase in plastic and styrofoam use with the focus on the safety of takeout, drive-thru and outside dining.
With concerns over food insecurity and support of local business, local farmers markets have noticed increased sales.
People are also taking a more solid focus on health and prevention, which has shown an increase in the sales of organic food and food products, as well as vitamins, supplements and functional foods — products designed with certain ingredients to promote health, such as probiotic drinks or energy bars with turmeric added.
On the flip side, food banks don’t have enough food, certain key food staples are still unavailable at the grocery stores and farmers are dumping produce or euthanizing animals. This is all due to lesser demand in some areas and companies unable to reroute to retail stores or directly to consumers or food banks.
With the global changes in food systems, there has also been a drive for more food sustainability on a personal level. Living a sustainable lifestyle helps conserve natural resources with less impact on the environment. For many people, this is a coronavirus lesson that can be carried into the future.
Here are seven tips to consider for sustainable eating. Even if a small change is made, this can help the environment as well as our health:
» 1. Eat more plants: Plant foods generally have lower environmental impact, so buy more fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans and peas, nuts and seeds. Buying dry goods in bulk will also reduce packaging.
» 2. Buy local food: Planning seasonal menus and purchasing from farmers markets mean less gas is spent shipping foods over many miles along with less packaging. Bring your own bags or combine foods in one plastic bag to decrease waste.
» 3. Grow your own: Whether it’s a few herbs in pots, a patch of tomato plants or a large garden, growing food uses less resources and increases appreciation of where food comes from, plus the enjoyment of eating it!
» 4. Cut down on meat: Raising livestock consumes many resources and is one of the greatest contributors to deforestation and water consumption. Start a meatless Monday routine, have a few vegetarian meals per week or go for the gusto and explore plant-based eating.
» 5. Reduce food waste: The average household throws out 30% to 40% of purchased food. Planning menus, shopping from a list, cooking smaller portions, using leftovers and starting a compost bin are all ways to help decrease food waste.
» 6. Limit food packaging and single use plastic: Another way to lessen waste is to take your own bags to the grocery store and look for products with minimal packaging. Another easy tip is to ask for no straws or plastic utensils if getting takeout.
» 7. Drink from the tap: Plastic bottles are everywhere and cover the earth with plastic. Use a water filter, purchase a reusable water bottle and drink from the tap.
The coronavirus has made Americans more concerned about health, food safety and sustainability. By making careful choices, we can continue this trend and help ourselves and our community as we move farther into this new world.
