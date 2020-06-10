The most basic seasoning in the kitchen is salt and pepper, but the best cooks are known for the ability to season foods properly to make it taste delicious.
Another way to elevate seasoning is with herbs and spices, which have been used for centuries for culinary purposes and are a wonderful way to infuse flavors into foods.
Culinary traditions throughout the world showcase unique and delicious flavor profiles, such as adding ginger to Asian dishes, oregano in Mediterranean dishes and cumin in Indian dishes.
Herbs and spices are also a wonderful alternative to add flavor without using salt and fat. Since taste buds are unique to each person, experimentation is key to finding delicious combinations that work, and a basic understanding of herbs and spices is an important component.
Generally speaking, herbs come from the leaves of the plant, and spices are from anything else, including the root, flower, bark or seed. Herbs and spices can be prepared and added fresh, dried, chopped, ground or whole.
Fresh herbs are less potent than dried herbs and are typically used in salads or cooked for a short period of time, such as stir fries and sautés, and they are added at the end of the cooking time for maximum flavor. Fresh herbs are also easily frozen.
Once herbs are dried, they have less water content and are more potent and concentrated and need more time in cooking for flavors to develop such as in soups and stews.
Popular herbs typically used fresh are parsley, chives, cilantro, mint, tarragon, basil and dill. Herbs traditionally used dried are oregano, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf and fennel seed. Dried herbs typically lose flavor over time and should be discarded after one to three years.
Spices are used in dried form and can be whole (cloves), chopped (ginger root) or ground (cinnamon).
Whole spices stay fresh for about four years and ground spices for two to three years.
Toasting spices in a skillet helps revive flavors if the spice has been sitting in the back of the cabinet for a while.
Popular spices include garlic, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, pepper, chili powder and paprika.
Spices can be added at the beginning of cooking and flavors develop and become more vibrant over time.
Some plants can be an herb or spice. For example, dill leaf is an herb, and dill seed is a spice, and cilantro is a herb and coriander seed is a spice.
Even though they are usually added in small amounts, herbs and spices contain a wide array of substances called phytonutrients that help protect against cancer and heart disease.
Learning to cook with herbs and spices takes time and experimenting is key.
These tips can help you get started:
• Find international or baking recipes that utilize herbs and spices.
» Look for seasoning charts to help you find what herbs and spices go with different vegetables and meat such as this one: foodandnutrition.com/appendix/spice_chart.htm
» Taste during cooking. Start with a little of the herb or spice and add more as needed.
» Herbs and spices are expensive, so start with five or six dried herbs or spices and build over time. Typical herbs to start with include cinnamon, oregano, rosemary, garlic powder and ginger.
» Herb and spice combinations can be found in Italian seasoning, Greek seasoning and Herbs de Provence. The herbs used will be listed on the bottle.
» Explore fresh herbs by pinching off a leaf and tasting before buying or put a little dried herb/spice in the palm of the hand to taste before adding to dishes.
» Crush dried herbs and spices with a mortar and pestle or rolling pin before adding to cooking to boost flavors.
» In recipes, the general rule of thumb is 1 tablespoon of a fresh herb is equivalent to 1 teaspoon of a dried herb.
