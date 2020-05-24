Like many of you, I’ve been staying put for the last two months and avoiding public spaces. Fortunately, technology has allowed me to work from home, and to keep up with friends and family. Technology also means I’m getting lots of emails and texts from folks asking me about back-to-basics homesteading skills, such as gardening, raising chickens, and how to make bread without yeast.
Out here on the homestead, social distancing is the norm. Even before quarantine, I rarely went out to eat or to gatherings of any kind, and I typically venture to town for basic supplies about once a week. After decades of living as self-sustainably as possible, I’m well-prepared for this pandemic.
Having said that, I understand how the fear, isolation, and vulnerability can consume you. Some are struggling with boredom, while others are suffering from anxiety and depression. Some are angry at the limitations being placed upon them. And many of those who have lost their jobs are scrambling to make ends meet.
In times like these, I force myself to see the positives. They may be hard to see, but they are evident. Families are spending more time together. More people are slowing down, doing puzzles, playing games, and cooking. Folks are more active outside and they’re enjoying the perfect weather. They’re beginning to appreciate the little things in life.
The unprecedented activity at local home improvement stores speaks volumes to me. People are planting gardens, tidying up their yards, and doing long-overdue DIY projects. Many are learning to do basic homesteading activities, whether they call it that or not.
And so today, let me give you a quick, inexpensive, easy project that you or can try in even the smallest suburban or urban lot. This is a great project to get the kids to help with, too. If you start it soon, you will have an abundance of fresh snap beans in less than two months!
First, I’m going to describe how to make a folding trellis to grow pole beans upon. Many gardeners prefer pole beans — which need support — over bush beans. Some swear they are sweeter than bush beans, but I like them because they have a longer harvest window and can be harvested upright, instead of bending over.
Now, you could grow pole beans on poles arranged like a tipi frame, or an arbor, or a chain-link fence. But the folding trellis is a fun beginner’s project that makes an interesting focal point in your garden.
Begin by making two rectangular frames out of lumber. All of the materials and measurements I describe are suggestions; feel free to customize. For a small trellis, use 1-by-3s. The vertical sides, or stiles, will be 6 feet long. The horizontal sides, or rails, will be 3 feet long. Just overlap them at the corners and nail or screw them together, and remember to drill a pilot hole to avoid splitting the wood.
Next, use a staple gun to attach chicken wire or welded wire to the frames. Attach the frames together at the top with 2 flat hinges. Again, drill pilot holes to avoid splitting the wood.
Finally, open the frame up to whatever height or span you would like, and secure it to the ground with landscape fabric anchors. Or, for a more wind-resistant trellis, attach short sections of rebar or large, nail-like spikes to the bottom. I use 4 pieces of rebar, attached with fence staples, in my design.
Before planting, cultivate the dirt beneath the bottom rails. A hand cultivator (which looks like a metal claw at the end of a handle) works great. If you are planting in a new location, dig the sod up and remove it before cultivating the soil.
Add a small amount of granular fertilizer (1/4 pound of 10-10-10 per 25 square feet), or your choice of organic nutrients, and cultivate it some more. As always, compost or other organic matter is a great addition.
Poke your finger an inch deep in the soil and plant a bean seed. Cover it with dirt. Plant every 3 to 4 inches apart, and water it in. You might want to build more trellises in order to plant the entire seed pack. Even a small pack of seeds will provide plenty of beans for your family.
In regard to which varieties to plant, look for any bean seed packets that say “pole beans.” There are green, yellow, and other colors of pole beans. My favorite is the “yard-long bean,” which is actually a different species than the typical green bean. Not quite 3 feet long, their green, slender pods reach about 18 inches in length and are extremely heat-resistant and prolific. You might need to buy those seeds online, however.
In less than two weeks, the seeds will sprout, and within two months, the plants will climb high and you will have an abundance of beans. Pick, pick, and keep picking. Beans love to be picked and will continue to produce for a few weeks or longer.
Projects like this can bring you distraction and a sense of satisfaction in these trying times. Keep in mind that things are getting better, every day. As South Carolina reopens, life will gradually return to normal (or at least, a new version of it). Soon enough, we will find ourselves back in the rat race of everyday life. And if you try this project, you can look back and say, “bean there, done that.”
