With the hurricane that just passed, everyone’s mind is still on safety. I hate fear, but it is only smart to prepare to keep safe.
Knowledge, awareness, and most important for me is an attitude of safety. I get busy, get in a hurry, and just don’t think so I must slow down and tell myself “KISS – Keep It Simple Stupid.” Do one thing at a time, do it right, and safely do it. Don’t forget farming even hobby farming is a very dangerous occupation - too many machines, moving parts, and just plain hard work.
Therefore, Clemson Extension is having an Agricultural Safety Class at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center at 2200 Pocket Road just north of Florence on Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, you must prepare NOW because the registration deadline is Monday. The program and lunch are free so sign up today by contacting Hunter Massey at massey4@clemson.edu. Also, each participant will receive free agricultural safety items.
Course topics will include:
- Hazard Identification
- Equipment Operation
- ATV/UTV Safety
- Power Tool Safety
- Grain Bin Safety
- Safe Load
- Pesticide Safety
- Electrical Safety
The overall objective for the course is to increase awareness of safety procedures, maintenance operations, and change the students’ habits of safety operations.
- Increased awareness of small and large equipment safety operations.
- Improved accessibility to resources needed to practice safe operation of such equipment.
- Increased awareness of daily operations of large and small equipment maintenance.
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Persons who require alternative means of communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) or who need special accommodations due to a disability in order to participate in this program, notify us at 843-662-3526 10 days prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.