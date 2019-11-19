FLORENCE, S.C. – The 68th annual Greek Fall Pastry and Dinner Sale will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 2990 S. Cashua Drive in Florence.
The women of the church have been working for weeks baking and preparing for this event, which starts at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Using traditional Greek recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation, the women have prepared pastries and breads just in time for holiday entertaining.
The event was started in the 1950s by Greek families living in the Florence area to raise money to build a church, said Ann Chavis, a member of the church festival committee. She said these families had to go to Charleston, Columbia or Augusta for the nearest Greek Orthodox Church.
She said that in the beginning, restaurants and grocery stores supported their efforts by selling pastries. It became a community event, and eventually enough money was raised to build a church.
“It has been a very successful endeavor,” she said.
Now the proceeds are disbursed among several charities and nonprofit groups supported by the church such as the Manna House, House of Hope, Operation Classroom and Feed the Hungry. The proceeds also help supply emergency kits for the homeless, provide coats for a coat drive, support military troops, inform people about human trafficking and help families at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I think we have the best pastries and food,” Chavis said, “because our women put a lot of love in their cooking.
“Our ancestors should be real proud that we have continued their tradition.”
Persefoni Krenydas said it is truly a group effort.
“No one could do it by themselves,” she said.
She said the church is at the center of what they do.
The women said the pastries will be great for the holidays and can be frozen or refrigerated.
“They go fast,” Krenydas said.
She encourages the public to come early. She said they sell out quickly.
The meals are eat-in or take out. Entrees include Greek baked chicken, moussaka (beef and eggplant casserole), dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice), souvlaki (skewered marinated pork tenderloin) or spanakopita (spinach with feta cheese in filo pastry). All dinners will be served with Greek salad, seasoned red rice, spanakopita and bread. Dinners are $12 per plate.
No meal will be complete without trying one of the Greek pastries.
“Always a favorite is the baklava,” Chavis said.
Other crowd favorites are kourambiedes, a buttery almond cookie covered in powdered sugar; melomakarona, a spice cookie with nuts and dipped in honey; Galaktoboureko, baked layers of filo filled with Greek-style custard and glazes with syrup; koulourakia, a traditional twisted butter Easter cookie; achladakia, a pear cookie dipped in syrup; eclairs, cream-filled pastry with chocolate topping; kataifi, a shredded-wheat-walnut-filled dessert dipped in syrup; and canoli, cream-filled pastry shell.
Breads include tsourekia (sweet Easter bread) or homemade white bread.
For more information, call the church office at 843-662-5471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.