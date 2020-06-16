When it comes to local, sustainable seafood, South Carolina’s coastal areas are a treasure trove. Our rich network of tidal creeks and a 3,000-mile shoreline add up to a saltwater fishing paradise.
Buying fish and shellfish fresh from the dock or at one of the many coastal fresh seafood markets is one of the best perks of living in this state. If you’re not taking advantage of the opportunity, you really should. Not only will you be supporting local fisherman, but you’ll be treating yourself to some of the best fish and seafood this world has to offer.
A few weeks ago, I traveled to Murrells Inlet for a drive-thru fresh seafood sale at the Wicked Inlet dock. I snagged wreckfish, triggerfish, tilefish, grouper, snapper and shrimp. Our order was packed directly into our cooler and we headed back to Florence. What a haul! (And the drive was welcome respite from the limitations imposed by virus concerns.)
Out of the lineup of our purchase, there are a few varieties some folks might not be familiar with: wreckfish, triggerfish and tilefish. Formerly considered “trash fish,” these swimmers (once thrown back by fishermen seeking more popular varieties) began surfacing on Lowcountry menus during the genesis of the farm-to-table movement. Once chefs were convinced that there was nothing “trashy” about them, it was time for the public to learn the same lesson. Here’s a little bit about each of these fish:
Wreckfish: Dwelling among the cliffs and caves of a deep-water area called the Charleston Bump, wreckfish can reach weights of up to 100 pounds. Mild and sweet, their meat has a large, tender flake when cooked and is similar to swordfish in texture.
Triggerfish: Hard bottom areas like coral reefs and wrecks are where triggerfish hang out. Easy to clean and prepare, the wide, flat fish delivers a sweet filet of white, flaky meat. When cooking, leave the skin on one side to keep the filets intact as they are not real thick. Your fork will easily separate the delicious meat from the skin.
Tilefish: These fish burrow into the ocean floor to create “submarine canyons” where they shelter. Once an overfished species, they are again in abundance thanks to stringent regulations recently put into place. Often compared in flavor to lobster and crab, the sweet meat of the tilefish is thick, white and lean.
You can prepare these fish in a variety of ways. The day we returned with our fresh South Carolina catch, we dined on Greek-style snapper in the grand tradition of the Bright Star, Alabama’s oldest continuously operating fine dining restaurant. (It has been operating since 1907 in Bessemer, the small town where I lived for some of my childhood.) It was a nostalgic meal, with the snapper doing honor to the restaurant’s flawless signature dish.
We froze the rest of the fish, but went through it pretty quickly. I seared the tilefish and finished it off in the oven, then topped it with a caponata – a spicy eggplant chutney. The wreckfish was rubbed with garam masala and blackened. I then topped it with capers warmed in a little butter and lemon juice. The triggerfish got a lighter preparation, with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. It was then seared in olive oil and little butter in a pan. I topped it with a cherry tomato bruschetta. I thoroughly enjoyed every fish dish and gave quiet thanks for such good eating and the hard-working fishermen who use sustainable practices to bring us seafood and fish we can eat without guilt.
Now, go visit a coastal seafood market and see which treasures they have on ice that day. It’s worth the drive, the wearing of a mask and the time it takes to carefully pack your fresh catch in your cooler. If you’d like a recipe for any of the above – including the Bright Star snapper – just drop me a line via email. Remember: The best South Carolina pleasures are often the simplest ones afforded by nature.
