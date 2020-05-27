Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, CENTRAL HORRY, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, INLAND GEORGETOWN, MARION, MARLBORO, NORTHERN HORRY, AND WILLIAMSBURG. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR WIDESPREAD 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH ISOLATED 4 INCH AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, ALL ACCUMULATING THIS MORNING THROUGH TONIGHT. SOIL MOISTURES REMAIN RELATIVELY MODERATE AND HAVEN'T FULLY RECOVERED FROM HEAVY RAINS THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN OCCURS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&