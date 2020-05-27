FLORENCE, S.C. – As restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic begin to ease, church leaders in Hartsville consider when and how to reopen sanctuaries for in-person worship.
A number of church leaders have said it is not necessary for them to be the first to open their doors, but it is important that their church open responsibly and in the best interest of their congregation, especially the most vulnerable.
For the past couple of months, churches have been providing virtual services and sermons while in-person services have been suspended. Some church leaders are wondering if this will become the preferred method of worship for some people even after the church doors reopen for worship.
COVID-19 certainly has impacted churches for the short term, but will it have a lasting impact on churches and the way people worship?
“I think that things will have to change, at least for now,” said the Rev. Ashley Cheek, the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville. “I hope we can go back to ‘passing the peace,’ passing the offering plate and communion as it was before, but for the foreseeable future, we have to protect our most vulnerable members of our congregation.”
Cheek said this can be an exciting time for the church.
“The world needs the church more than ever,” she said.
Cheek sees how the church can take something negative like a pandemic and turn it into something positive. She said the church needs to rethink how it meets the needs of people throughout this time.
“I feel like the world is struggling, but there is a lot of healing going on,” Cheek said. “I think the church, at least from my perspective, is always going to be thinking from now on how to do things differently and better.”
Cheek said she is excited about the possibility of the church reinventing itself for 2020.
“When the doors open in whatever stage we are in, I think people are going to want to get back together,” she said. “I am not worried about our congregation.”
Cheek said she thinks people are ready to come back to worship together.
She thinks people will still turn to online worship but as a way to worship when they are out-of-town, something they might not have considered before now.
The coronavirus has had an impact on churches on many different levels, said Associate Pastor Tadd Burkhalter of First Baptist Church in Hartsville.
“This pandemic will be something for the history books to write about,” Burkhalter said.
He said churches have had to take a look at how they communicate with their members.
“We have ramped up our online ministry,” Burkhalter said.
He said the church has reached out to its members through its website and all other digital platforms.
“This is all we have had for a while,” Burkhalter said. “Sermons are posted live on Facebook.
“Social media should not be an afterthought from hereafter; it can be a great tool for ministers.”
Burkhalter said churches that want to be relevant for years to come have to take their online presence seriously.
He said he believes some families will continue to worship online for the near future, especially senior adults and those with compromised immune systems.
“I think communion will have to be done another way to limit the spread of germs,” Burkhalter said. “Passing the offering plate may go by the wayside.”
He said children’s ministry will change, but he is not sure how.
“We are going to have to take a hard look at it,” Burkhalter said. “We need to be able to keep our children safe.”
Maria Aselage, the director of media relations of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, said the diocese is “closely monitoring the impacts of the delivery of the sacraments to the faithful but also the financial impacts on our ministries that serve the poor and vulnerable in the state.”
She said the Catholic Church has directed those that are vulnerable to disease and those who do not feel comfortable attending Mass in person to continue to attend virtually.
“That is why the diocese and parishes will continue to stream Mass until further notice,” she said. “Our churches have responded well to this technological adjustment and in many cases have shown that we can be a church of great historical tradition in the modern world.”
How might the rituals of the church change going forward?
“That is something we are currently discussing," Aselage said. "For now, people are strong(ly) encouraged to receive Holy Communion in the hand. Additionally receiving the Precious Blood and attending the Sacrament of Confession is suspended until further notice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.