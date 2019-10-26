“When Jesus woke up, he rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Silence! Be still!’ Suddenly the wind stopped, and there was a great calm.”
— St. Mark 4:39 (NLT)
This time of year is the season when our planet experiences so many climatic changes. All over the earth there are so many weather fluctuations with or without warning.
Storms such as hurricanes, tornados, cyclones and snow storms can erupt suddenly with shocking effects. Already this year, our world has experienced some very devastating storms with tragic results. The tremendous loss of life and property has taken a major toll on so many people throughout this world.
In our time of sharing God’s word today, we see the master, Jesus, is with his disciples and they begin to experience the effects of a great and powerful storm while traveling and doing ministry. They began the day with Jesus teaching the people out of a boat and asking his companions to accompany him to the other side of the sea.
While studying this lesson, I began to ask myself some intriguing questions to help me understand that there are some valuable lessons of faith in times of life’s sudden and unpredictable storms.
My first question comes from St. Mark 4:37 when I asked myself, “What will I do when a sudden storm comes into my life?” Secondly, “How do I handle the strong wind and waves of change that causes my boat to become full?” How should I act or react to the forces that could possibly drown me while following the Master’s ministry and the things he wants me to learn in the unexpected circumstances of this life?
Let’s face it: All of us have felt like the winds and waves of life can get so strong that we can hardly stand them. Our situations can get so heavy it seems like we’re sinking from the weight of the storm water that’s filling our fragile vessel.
As I continued to read and meditate on the lesson, I began to realize that when life gets so fearful and unbearable, it’s good to remember who’s in the boat with me. In the lesson, it tells us that He was asleep in the back of the boat. So in their fear and despair, the disciples woke the Master up and asked Him if he cared about the threat of them dying if their boat would sink in the terrible storm.
Today, we live in some turbulent and troubled times when powerful storms not only come naturally but in relationships such as family, friends, associates, neighbors and co-workers. Stormy times are happening in the educational, financial, political and religious systems.
We can learn from stormy times, when we allow ourselves to put our hope and trust in the one that has the power to speak peace to the disorderly winds and boisterous seas of life that suddenly come our way.
It is essential for us to listen to His powerful and forceful voice, which can speak peace to the unruly situations in our lives. Our faith can activate the ability to speak His words “Peace Be Still” to calm our fears and doubts when the storms suddenly come our way in the journey called life.
Blessing and peace always.
