FLORENCE, S.C. — First Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Handbell Choir will perform sounds of the season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the sanctuary.

This is free event for the family, and it’s a First Presbyterian tradition rich with Christmas melodies from around the globe.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Park Ave. in Florence.

