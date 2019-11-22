FLORENCE, S.C. — First Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Handbell Choir will perform sounds of the season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the sanctuary.
This is free event for the family, and it’s a First Presbyterian tradition rich with Christmas melodies from around the globe.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Park Ave. in Florence.
